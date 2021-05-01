OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after purchasing an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $932,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,515,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,307,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $434,954,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645,062 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.