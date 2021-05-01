OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock opened at $247.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.16 and its 200 day moving average is $246.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.