BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Short Interest Update

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.