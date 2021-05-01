BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:BLIBQ remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

BB Liquidating Company Profile

BB Liquidating Inc is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, it was operated and franchised entertainment-related stores in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Blockbuster Inc and changed its name to BB Liquidating Inc in August 2011. BB Liquidating Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

