ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.71.

NYSE RMD traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day moving average of $202.45. ResMed has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $4,286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in ResMed by 74.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $973,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ResMed by 25.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ResMed by 49.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

