Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. In the last quarter, insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $130.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $132.56. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

