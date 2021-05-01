Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 235.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,358.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 577,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 564,222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,521,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,726,000 after buying an additional 505,076 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,049,000 after acquiring an additional 367,660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 226,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after acquiring an additional 124,161 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.70 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

