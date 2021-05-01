Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 751,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $64,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

