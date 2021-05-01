Good Life Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

