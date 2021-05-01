Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after buying an additional 635,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,698,000 after purchasing an additional 476,432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,197,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,849,000 after purchasing an additional 73,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 102,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $74.01 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

