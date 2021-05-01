Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.13

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 61251 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 111,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

