Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 6.3%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $11.92. 1,275,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 67,618,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,027,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

