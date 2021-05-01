Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $266.00

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 262.80 ($3.43), with a volume of 27342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECEL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Eurocell from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 273 ($3.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.01. The stock has a market cap of £287.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

