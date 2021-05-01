DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Announces Earnings Results

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $45.86.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

