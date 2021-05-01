Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.06.

HOLX stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.55. 3,365,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. Hologic has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

