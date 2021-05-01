Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

SNDR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,212. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

