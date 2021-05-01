Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,014,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,922,000 after acquiring an additional 63,992 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.