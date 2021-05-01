Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after buying an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after buying an additional 70,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

