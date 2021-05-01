Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.40. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.39.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

