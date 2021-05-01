Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Has $68.20 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,982 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $68,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $247.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.35 and its 200-day moving average is $239.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

