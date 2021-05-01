Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 3.6% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $177,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $382.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.66. The company has a market cap of $379.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.01 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.55, for a total value of $19,478,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,909,568,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.50.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

