Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

VOSOU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Virtuoso Acquisition Company Profile

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

