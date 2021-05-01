Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.
VOSOU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.
Virtuoso Acquisition Company Profile
