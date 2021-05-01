Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $673,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,551,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,426,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

