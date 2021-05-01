Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Sampo Oyj stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. 38,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

