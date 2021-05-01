Wing 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.16 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Wing coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.35 or 0.00079040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $70.29 million and $10.16 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00063063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00282704 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.19 or 0.01077492 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $412.41 or 0.00718828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,425.96 or 1.00092094 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,674,987 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,987 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

