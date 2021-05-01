British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,300 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in NIO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 129.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NIO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of NIO opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.