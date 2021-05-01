Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,340 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

