Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.48

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$3.80. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 69,916 shares.

CFW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.85 price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($8.61) by C$7.81. The business had revenue of C$180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

