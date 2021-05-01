Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.46

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.46 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 166.75 ($2.18). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 165.35 ($2.16), with a volume of 3,008,927 shares changing hands.

EMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 158.44 ($2.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

