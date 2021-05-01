Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.46

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 141.46 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 166.75 ($2.18). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 165.35 ($2.16), with a volume of 3,008,927 shares changing hands.
EMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 158.44 ($2.07).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.69.
In other Man Group news, insider Mark Jones sold 161,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.01), for a total value of £248,591.42 ($324,786.28).
Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)
Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
