Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,706.40

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,706.40 ($48.42) and traded as high as GBX 4,719 ($61.65). Ashtead Group shares last traded at GBX 4,703 ($61.44), with a volume of 1,058,025 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,139.09 ($41.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.90. The firm has a market cap of £20.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,470.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,715.36.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

