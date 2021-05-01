CIBC Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to $16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELEEF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.21.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of ELEEF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,000. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $12.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.