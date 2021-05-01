Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. 4,270,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

