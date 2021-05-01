Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.75 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $1.60 to $1.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.74.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 965,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,266. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.