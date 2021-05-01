Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCF remained flat at $$42.10 during midday trading on Friday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

