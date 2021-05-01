ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the March 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.31. 70,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.94.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

