Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in April

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 160,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Northland Securities restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

OTCMKTS AYRWF traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,526. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($4.83).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayr Wellness stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

