Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $432.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $429.68.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $6.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $422.34. 733,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $2,909,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

