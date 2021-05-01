Tuttle Tactical Management Has $4.11 Million Stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Tuttle Tactical Management increased its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 238.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 310,118 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF comprises about 1.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIXY. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,480,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,950,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 208,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 1,465.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 195,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 183,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIXY stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $36.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

