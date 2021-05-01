Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires 223,030 Shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Tuttle Tactical Management grew its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 432.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,030 shares during the quarter. Trebia Acquisition accounts for about 1.1% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tuttle Tactical Management owned 0.42% of Trebia Acquisition worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. 44.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREB opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.