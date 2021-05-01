Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New Investment in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSAGU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.