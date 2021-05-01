Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

