Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $213,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 119.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

