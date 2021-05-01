Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.
Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.
BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
