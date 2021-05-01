Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $349.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

