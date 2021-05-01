Western Financial Corporation Sells 1,046 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after acquiring an additional 80,655 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.