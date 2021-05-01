Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.
Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PKBK stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
About Parke Bancorp
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
