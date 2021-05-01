Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.99. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $46,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,194.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $42,067.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,236.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,685 shares of company stock valued at $616,882. 12.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.