$12.74 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report sales of $12.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.48 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $53.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $51.61 million, with estimates ranging from $50.81 million to $52.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

ICBK opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

