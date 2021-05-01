Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of ING Groep worth $510,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

