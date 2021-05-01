Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

NYSE:APD traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.48. 906,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,978. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

