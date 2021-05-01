Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,237,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,968 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $385,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.06. 1,310,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average is $163.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

