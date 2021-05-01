Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires New Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 884 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000. Crocs comprises about 8.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $645,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $875,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Crocs by 9.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.12. 1,763,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.98 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,016 shares of company stock worth $13,706,025. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

